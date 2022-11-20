ajc logo
Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kickoff return TD

48 minutes ago
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards to become the NFL career leader with nine touchdowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards to become the NFL career leader with nine touchdowns Sunday against Chicago.

Patterson, a 10-year veteran, caught the ball in the end zone and gathered a head of steam and outran the coverage up the middle. Matthew Adams missed a tackle attempt when he dove at Patterson’s feet, and Patterson was too fast for Elijah Hicks to catch as he approached the end zone.

Patterson broke the record he shared with Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington, each of whom had eight. He is in his second season with the Falcons and had his first return for a touchdown since 2020 with Chicago. He also returned kickoffs for scores with Minnesota and New England.

Patterson’s big moment overshadowed a fumble he lost on the previous possession that set up a Chicago touchdown.

The game was tied 17-all at halftime.

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

