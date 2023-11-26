Patterson puts up 23 as Charlotte defeats Georgia State 65-57

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lu'Cye Patterson's 23 points helped Charlotte defeat Georgia State 65-57 on Saturday night.

Patterson shot 7 of 12 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the 49ers (4-2). Dishon Jackson scored 12 points while going 6 of 8 and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Nik Graves had 11 points and was 1-of-4 shooting and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Toneari Lane led the way for the Panthers (3-3) with 12 points. Jay'Den Turner added 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Georgia State. In addition, Leslie Nkereuwem finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.