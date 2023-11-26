Patterson puts up 23 as Charlotte defeats Georgia State 65-57

Led by Lu'Cye Patterson's 23 points, the Charlotte 49ers defeated the Georgia State Panthers 65-57
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lu'Cye Patterson's 23 points helped Charlotte defeat Georgia State 65-57 on Saturday night.

Patterson shot 7 of 12 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the 49ers (4-2). Dishon Jackson scored 12 points while going 6 of 8 and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Nik Graves had 11 points and was 1-of-4 shooting and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Toneari Lane led the way for the Panthers (3-3) with 12 points. Jay'Den Turner added 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Georgia State. In addition, Leslie Nkereuwem finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

