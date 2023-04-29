Patriots take Georgia Tech's Keion White in NFL draft

“I got to experience going to the NFL draft. I'll never experience that ever again. There was only 17 guys in the world that got to experience the 2023 NFL draft. So, you take the moment in," White said. "No matter where I got picked, I still got picked. And I still have to put work in after this point.

“It was a good experience. And now it's time to get to work.”

He was the first of New England’s two picks on the second day of the draft. The Patriots also held the 76th overall pick in the third round — one of their 11 remaining picks. A trade with the Steelers on Thursday gave New England a fourth-round pick (120th overall).

On Thursday, the Patriots moved back three spots in the first round and selected former Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 17th pick.

White began his career at Old Dominion as a tight end before transferring to the Yellow Jackets and moving to defense. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder had 17 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss last season.

He is still a novice the position, having played there for only two seasons. But he believes it gives him a lot of room to master different techniques as a professional.

“There's still so much stuff to learn,” he said. “The transition was for the best. It got me to this point now. But I'm still working. I'm still improving, I feel like we all are. No matter if you're an All-Pro or you're a rookie.”

He never met with the Patriots during the draft process, but he said he thinks their ability to develop talent meshes well with his business-first approach to football.

“It was a surprise to me. I feel like our personalities mix well, though. So I feel like it's a really good fit,” White said. “I'm not too big in the glitz and glamour of football. I want to work. I want to win. I feel like that's what the Patriots offer. I feel like that's where we meet in the middle at.”

