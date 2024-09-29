Patrick Smith has 123 yards, 2 TDs to lead UT Martin to 24-13 win over Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Smith ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns and Oshae Baker had a 63-yard interception return for a score to lead UT Martin to a 24-13 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Smith opened the scoring with a 7-yard run in the opening seconds of the second quarter, capping a 16-play, 68-yard drive.

But later in the second for the Skyhawks (2-3), Jayven Williams returned an interception 48 yards into the end zone to tie the game.