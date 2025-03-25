Patrick Cantlay makes clutch birdie as Atlanta Drive takes 1-0 lead in TGL finals

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came up clutch with the putter again by making a 6-foot birdie putt to give the Atlanta Drive a 6-5 victory over New York and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 finals of the TGL indoor golf league's inaugural season.

Xander Schauffele had a chance to sent the match to a shootout with a 6-foot birdie putt, but it caught the right edge and lipped out.

The second finals match of high-tech league is Tuesday night, followed immediately by a third match if necessary.