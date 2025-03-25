Georgia News
Patrick Cantlay makes clutch birdie as Atlanta Drive takes 1-0 lead in TGL finals

Patrick Cantlay has put the Atlanta Drive one win away from claiming the TGL title in the inaugural season of the indoor golf league
Patrick Cantlay waits to putt on the 17th hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, March 14, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

7 minutes ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came up clutch with the putter again by making a 6-foot birdie putt to give the Atlanta Drive a 6-5 victory over New York and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 finals of the TGL indoor golf league's inaugural season.

Xander Schauffele had a chance to sent the match to a shootout with a 6-foot birdie putt, but it caught the right edge and lipped out.

The second finals match of high-tech league is Tuesday night, followed immediately by a third match if necessary.

The score was tied at 2 after nine holes of alternate shot. Cameron Young made a 9-foot eagle putt to give New York a 4-2 lead because Atlanta challenged with the hammer, making the hole worth two points. Billy Horschel of Atlanta returned the favor, making an 11-foot birdie putt when New York threw the hammer.

Young won the 13th hole when Justin Thomas of Atlanta made bogey, only for Horschel to hit his tee shot on a par 3 to 5 feet for a conceded birdie.

The winner Tuesday gets $9 million — $2.25 million for each of the four players — while the runner-up shares $4.5 million.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

