Patients get additional relief in Georgia health care fight

Fulton County Judge Rachelle Carnesale on Friday extended a temporary restraining order keeping Northside in Anthem's network, news outlets reported. The order now goes until April 15. It also includes a provision for a settlement conference between Anthem and Northside by Feb. 25.

Anthem members were facing the possibility that their in-network coverage for Northside hospitals and doctors would end Monday. The two sides have been fighting over payments for treatment for months. The dispute could affect hundreds of thousands of patients.