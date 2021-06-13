Pastor seeks understanding with vandal, not prosecution

"My concern was not about the building. It was about the person," Will Dyer told WJBF-TV on Tuesday after finding "God is dead" and "Christians are the problem" spray-painted on church walls

"I know you probably won't read this post, but if you do, I would love to meet you. I would love to hear your story and share a meal at the table," Dyer wrote on Facebook. "If you sit down at a table and you share a meal with someone, you might not emerge agreeing on everything, but it's hard to hate someone that you share a meal with."