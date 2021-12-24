Partisan sparring follows rejection of Georgia Medicaid plan

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, a fellow Republican, said it is “shameful that President Biden has denied thousands of Georgians healthcare coverage.”

“Like the Grinch, he has stolen hope away from so many families who need it — right at Christmas,” Ralston said on Twitter.

Republicans had presented Georgia's plan as a financially responsible alternative to a full expansion of Medicaid services under the Affordable Care Act. The plan sought to add an estimated 50,000 poor and uninsured Georgia residents to the Medicaid rolls in its first two years.

Democrats in Georgia said the state should fully expand Medicaid.

“What’s shameful is blaming Biden and others for @GaRepublicans ongoing failure and refusal to expand Medicaid,” Democratic State Rep. Sam Park said on Twitter.

Under the Affordable Care Act, states gained the option of expanding Medicaid to low-income adults who make up to 138% of the federal poverty level, with the federal government picking up 90% of the cost. More than 10 million people have gained coverage that way.

But Georgia and some other states rejected that option. Kemp said a full expansion would be too costly in the long run.

The Democratic Party of Georgia called Kemp a “Grinch,” saying a full Medicaid expansion would cover 500,000 people in the state.

“Brian Kemp and Georgia Republicans – who have the power to fully expand Medicaid right now – are entirely responsible for denying health care coverage to thousands of Georgians," Democratic Party of Georgia spokeswoman Rebecca Galanti said in a statement.

The Biden administration is separately reviewing Georgia's plan to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. That plan — under which Georgia residents would bypass healthcare.gov and shop for federally subsidized health insurance through private agents — was also approved by the Trump administration.