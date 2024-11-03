Parsons, Bland are held out with injuries as Cowboys are without Elliott in key test against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Running back Ezekiel Elliott is inactive as expected for Dallas in Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons, leaving Rico Dowdle and Dalvin Cook to lead the struggling ground game as the Cowboys look to end a two-game losing streak.

The Cowboys did not disclose the reason when it announced on Saturday that Elliott would not accompany the team to Atlanta.

Elliott is missing a game for the first time in eight seasons over two stints with the Cowboys for reasons other than injury, suspension or games where the stakes couldn’t justify using their lead back. ESPN cited anonymous sources in reporting the absence was for disciplinary reasons.