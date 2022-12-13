Parrish sparks San Diego State past Kennesaw State 88-54

Parrish was 8 of 13 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Aztecs (8-3). Jaedon LeDee scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Darrion Trammell recorded 14 points.

The Owls (6-4) were led by Kasen Jennings with 17 points and three steals. Simeon Cottle added eight points.