X

Parole denied for Judith Ann Neelley

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Alabama officials swiftly denied parole Thursday for a woman convicted of murder in the 1982 death of a 13-year-old girl who was abducted from a Georgia shopping mall, sexually assaulted, and injected with drain cleaner before being fatally shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials swiftly denied parole Thursday for a woman convicted of murder in the 1982 death of a 13-year-old girl who was abducted from a Georgia shopping mall, sexually assaulted and injected with drain cleaner before being fatally shot.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole Boards refused to release Judith Ann Neelley, 58. Neelley originally had been sentenced to the electric chair for the slaying of 13-year-old Lisa Ann Millican, but had her death sentence commuted, making her eligible for parole.

She will be eligible for parole consideration again in 2028.

Neelley was convicted with husband Alvin Neelley of killing Millican, who was abducted from a mall in Rome, Georgia. The girl’s body was dumped into a canyon in northeast Alabama. Alvin Neelley died in a Georgia prison in 2005.

Alabama Gov. Fob James commuted Neelley’s death sentence to life in 1999. Lawmakers in 2003 approved a state law to bar Neelley from parole but it was later ruled unconstitutional.

This was Neelley’s second opportunity for parole since that ruling.

"Quite simply, Ms. Neelley should not be allowed to set foot outside of an Alabama prison,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wrote in a letter to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia leaders cheer Supreme Court ruling to limit wetland protections4h ago

Credit: Kelly J. Huff/Marietta Daily Jou

TOP LOCAL STORY: Ross Harris won’t be retried in hot car case, Cobb DA decides
6h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia athletics looks ‘to intensify efforts’ to slow speeding trend
6h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Pro-union Delta flight attendants rally at Hartsfield-Jackson
5h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Pro-union Delta flight attendants rally at Hartsfield-Jackson
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police ID couple killed in suspected murder-suicide at Gwinnett home
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves recall LHP Dodd to start vs Phillies, place Tonkin on IL
2h ago
Murder, cruelty charges dismissed in Georgia toddler's hot car death
4h ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

5/26 Mike Luckovich: Tina Turner
7h ago
A timeline of the Justin Ross Harris case
4h ago
Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top