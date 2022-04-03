Parole board to hold monthly meeting at Georgia Southern

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles will meet at 2 p.m. on April 13 at the Williams Center on the Statesboro campus, according to an agency news release. The board's monthly meetings, which are usually held in Atlanta, are used to provide operational updates, policy reviews and presentations.

The five-member board plans to discuss the state's parole process and criminal justice system with Georgia Southern students following the meeting. The meeting and discussion will be available by Zoom to students on the school's Armstrong campus in Savannah.