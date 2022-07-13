Parker scores 31, Copper adds 23 as Sky beat Dream 90-75

Emma Meesseman added 10 points, six rebounds and a season-high eight assists for Chicago (17-6).

Aari McDonald hit a 3-pointer that gave the Dream a 70-65 lead with 7:50 to play, but Chicago scored the next 15 points. Atlanta went scoreless for nearly five minutes and the Sky never trailed again. Meesseman either scored or assisted on 18 of Chicago's 30 fourth-quarter points.