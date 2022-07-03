Parker scores 21, Howard adds 16 as Dream beat Storm 90-76

Aari McDonald and AD Durr added 13 points apiece for Atlanta (10-11) and Tiffany Hayes scored 10 points. Durr made 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

Hayes made a layup to cap an 8-0 spurt that gave the Dream an 18-8 lead midway through the first quarter and McDonald and Hayes scored back-to-back driving layups to give Atlanta a 15-point lead with 5:35 left in the second, but the Storm scored 19 of the next 26 points to trim their deficit to 48-44 when Jewell Loyd hit a 3-pointer about 2 minutes into the third quarter. Seattle went scoreless for 3-plus minutes and the Dream scored 16 points in the final 4 minutes of the period to lead 72-54 going into the fourth.