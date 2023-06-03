X

Parker moves into 8th on WNBA scoring list, Aces beat Dream

Georgia News
14 hours ago
A’ja Wilson scored 21 points, Candace Parker moved into eighth on the WNBA’s career scoring list, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 92-87

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 21 points, Candace Parker moved into eighth on the WNBA's career scoring list, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 92-87 on Friday night.

Parker passed Katie Smith (6,452) on the points list and now trails Sue Bird (6,803) for seventh.

Kelsey Plum made a key steal of Aari McDonald and Chelsea Gray raced the other way for a fast-break layup to extend Las Vegas' lead to 89-84. But Rhyne Howard completed a three-point play at the other end with 36 seconds left.

Gray answered with a jumper from the free-throw line with 22.5 seconds left for a four-point lead and Kiah Stokes blocked Howard's 3-point attempt at the other end.

Jackie Young scored 20 points, Plum added 15 and Parker finished with 13 for Las Vegas (5-0).

Las Vegas led 45-30 at the break behind 12 points apiece from Wilson and Young.

Cheyenne Parker had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta (2-3). Allisha Gray added 16 points and Howard scored 15.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

