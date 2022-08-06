Parker makes late layup, Dream hand Sparks 6th straight loss

Los Angeles called a timeout after Parker's make and Nneka Ogwumike sank a shot from the baseline but it was ruled after the buzzer. Officials reviewed the play and confirmed the ball was in Ogwumike's hands when the buzzer sounded.

Rhyne Howard scored 28 points, reaching 20-plus points for the 10th time this season, for Atlanta (14-18). Parker finished with 15 points, and Aari McDonald and Maya Caldwell each scored 12.