Parker lifts North Florida over Kennesaw State 74-72

Jarius Hicklen had 12 points for the Ospreys (8-18, 4-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 11 points and sank the second of two free throws to give North Florida the lead for good at 71-70 with 1:26 remaining. Dorian James had four blocks.

Demond Robinson had 13 points for the Owls (11-14, 6-6). Chris Youngblood added 12 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Stroud had 12 points and 17 rebounds.