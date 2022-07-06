ajc logo
X

Parker leads Atlanta against Washington after 21-point game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta hosts the Washington Mystics after Cheyenne Parker scored 21 points in the Atlanta Dream's 90-76 win against the Seattle Storm

Washington Mystics (13-10) at Atlanta Dream (10-11)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Washington Mystics after Cheyenne Parker scored 21 points in the Atlanta Dream's 90-76 win against the Seattle Storm.

The Dream have gone - against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fifth in the WNBA with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 1.9 offensive boards.

The Mystics are - in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks sixth in the WNBA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 1.7.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 92-74 on June 28, with Natasha Cloud scoring 18 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.9 points and four assists for the Dream. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Mystics. Alysha Clark is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 81.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers 14h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
17h ago
GBI: Police responding to fatal shooting at Toccoa motel kill man with gun
5h ago
11Alive gives Ron Jones primary evening anchor role; Jeff Hullinger moves to weekends
12h ago
11Alive gives Ron Jones primary evening anchor role; Jeff Hullinger moves to weekends
12h ago
Ga. Dept. of Labor wants out of settlement with lawyers for unemployed
10h ago
The Latest
Cardinals aim to end 3-game road skid, play the Braves
24m ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
2h ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top