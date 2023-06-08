X

Parker leads Atlanta against New York after 25-point showing

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Atlanta hosts the New York Liberty after Cheyenne Parker scored 25 points in the Atlanta Dream's 92-87 loss to the Las Vegas Aces

New York Liberty (4-2, 3-2 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (2-3, 1-1 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Atlanta went 14-22 overall and 5-13 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Dream averaged 17.6 assists per game on 28.8 made field goals last season.

New York went 16-20 overall and 10-8 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Liberty averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum), Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

