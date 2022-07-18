ajc logo
X

Parker has 21 points, 10 rebounds; Dream beat Mercury 85-75

Georgia News
41 minutes ago
Cheyenne Parker matched her season high with 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Tiffany Hayes added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-75

PHOENIX (AP) — Cheyenne Parker matched her season high with 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Tiffany Hayes added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-75 on Sunday.

Sophie Cunningham hit a 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter to give Phoenix a 73-70 lead but Erica Wheeler answered with back-to-back 3s and Hayes made a floater to make 78-73 and the Dream led the rest of the way. The Mercury went 1 for 7 from the field and committed three turnovers over the final 5-plus minutes.

Wheeler added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Atlanta (11-14) and AD Durr hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points.

Rhyne Howard (right shoulder), Nia Coffey (right knee) and Monique Billings (right ankle) did not play for the Dream. Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, is the team's leading scorer (14.7 per game) and Billings leads Atlanta in rebounding (6.2 per game).

The Dream snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the third time in their last nine games.

Diana Taurasi led Phoenix (11-16) 23 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 14 but the duo combined to make just 12 of 36 from the field and 2 of 15 from 3-point range. Shey Peddy tied her season high with 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and had five assists. Cunningham finished with 11 points and a career-high nine rebounds.

Diamond DeShields (hip) did not play for the Mercury.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Diamondbacks select Druw Jones at No. 2 overall in 2022 MLB draft1h ago
Braves ace Max Fried pulls out of All-Star game
8h ago
Young eagles 18th but settles for 2nd place at British Open
5h ago
Bell crashes NASCAR playoff field with win at New Hampshire
33m ago
Bell crashes NASCAR playoff field with win at New Hampshire
33m ago
Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada taken 11th overall by Mets
17m ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
1h ago
Featured
Braves' right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a 3-run home run in the second inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run Derby
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top