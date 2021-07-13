Park ranger is named new director of Gullah Geechee corridor

Victoria Smalls grew up in the Gullah Geechee community on St. Helena Island, South Carolina, and works as a National Park Service ranger at the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park in nearby Beaufort.

The Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission said in a news release that Smalls will take over executive director duties from its chairwoman, Dionne Hoskins-Brown of Savannah, Georgia, who has held the job in an interim capacity.