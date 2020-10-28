Parents charged with murder of 5-year-old daughter

Jerrail Mickens, 31, and Porscha Michens, 29, were arrested Tuesday in Hall County on charges of felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children, news outlets reported.

Authorities said the couple took their daughter, Kylie L. Mickens, to a hospital in Braselton on June 7 because she was unresponsive. Hall County sheriff's deputies said the child weighed just seven pounds when her parents brought her to the hospital. The child was subsequently flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite, where she died the next day.