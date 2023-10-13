Paralyzed driver Robert Wickens wins IMSA class title at Road Atlanta

Robert Wickens, paralyzed from the waist down in an IndyCar crash five years ago, won an IMSA class title at Road Atlanta on Friday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
Updated 55 minutes ago

BRASELTON, Georgia (AP) — Robert Wickens, paralyzed from the waist down in an IndyCar crash five years ago, has won a racing championship in the IMSA Touring Car Class finale of the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

All Wickens needed was an eighth-place finish to earn the title, and he and co-driver Harry Gottsacker were fourth in the Fox Factory 120 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Friday. It was the fifth straight class championship for Byran Herta Autosports.

Wickens, hurt in a crash at Pocono in 2018, uses a hand control system for a paralyzed driver.

Wickens said he thought he showed what he could do when he began driving for the team a year ago.

"This year, I felt like I was just a more ironed-out professional and I think the results speak for that,” Wickens said.

“Harry and I, we barely put a wheel wrong all year," he continued, “and when we did, we put our head down and we corrected our wrongs. That’s what got us in championship contention and made the difference.”

Sean Jones, chief operating officer of Bryan Herta Autosports, said the team couldn't be more pleased with this season and what Wickens' team accomplished.

“We've won a few but this one's a bit special with Harry and Robert,” Jones said. “Everyone knows Robert's story.”

—-

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
Palestinians in Atlanta worry about relatives in Gaza1h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

UPDATE
DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest
40m ago

Credit: Sam Whitehead, KFF Health News

PrEP, a key HIV prevention tool, isn’t reaching Black women
5h ago

Credit: Vino Wong /AJC

Georgia’s Austin Scott falls short in surprise campaign for U.S. House speaker
1h ago

Credit: Vino Wong /AJC

Georgia’s Austin Scott falls short in surprise campaign for U.S. House speaker
1h ago

Credit: AP

GOP pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, job within Trump ally's reach
6m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves pitcher Kyle Wright expected to miss 2024 season after shoulder surgery
39m ago
South Carolina man convicted of turtle smuggling charged with turtle abuse in Georgia
42m ago
Georgia woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in child care death of 4-month-old
2h ago
Featured

Friday the 13th: Day of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood?
13h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top