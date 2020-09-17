Papa John's announces plan for new hub in Atlanta

Lynch, who was named CEO of Papa John’s last year, was previously president of Arby’s, which is also headquartered in Atlanta.

Papa John's new metro-Atlanta office will house departments including menu innovation, marketing, human resources, communications and development, while IT, supply chain and legal teams will stay at their Louisville, Kentucky location, the news release says. The company is looking at multiple potential locations around Atlanta and expects to select a site by the end of 2020.

The company has more than 5,300 locations worldwide.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Papa John’s to the strong list of internationally known U.S. companies that have chosen the Peach State for their global headquarters,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Papa John's said that three of its offices will now be considered headquarters.