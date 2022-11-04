ajc logo
X

Panthers WR Moore doesn't regret costly TD celebration

Georgia News
By STEVE REED, Associated Press
5 hours ago
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore said he doesn’t have any regrets about taking his helmet off after hauling in a 62-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary pass from P.J. Walker last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons -- a play that may have cost his team first place in the NFC South.

Moore’s unlikely TD catch tied the game at 34 with 12 seconds left, but he and tight end Stephen Sullivan both removed their helmets while celebrating the score and the Panthers were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

That backed up Carolina 15 yards on the extra point attempt, which Eddy Pineiro missed, sending the game into overtime where the Panthers eventually lost 37-34.

“Regrets? Nah, not to that extent,” Moore said Friday. “Should I not have did it? No. Did I do it? Yeah. And I own up to that. It was just like an in-the-moment type of deal. ... (Would I) do it differently in that moment? Nah, probably not.”

Instead of being tied with Tampa Bay, Atlanta and New Orleans in the division at 3-5 — and being 3-0 in the division — the Panthers (2-6) are now in last place and find themselves two games behind the Falcons (4-4) entering Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

Moore noticed on Friday that he was listed No. 1 on ESPN’s “not Top 10” plays of the week.

“Whatever,” Moore said with a smile. "I was like, all right, I guess nobody ever got emotional and did something out of emotion. Granted, I don’t show emotion, but that was like an emotional thing.”

When asked if he feels like the rule should be changed to allow such celebrations, Moore replied, “I don’t care. At the end of the day whether I was off the field or on the field, it shouldn’t have mattered. I don’t think it was excessive, but it is what it is.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: John Amis

Credit: John Amis

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A look at how Georgia Tech’s search for a football coach could be unfolding4h ago

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Marietta sweeps state’s highest class in first day of GHSA cross country state...
3h ago

In Cobb, $425K in passport fees enrich Superior Court clerk
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
14h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
14h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
7h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
31m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
32m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
14h ago
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
7h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top