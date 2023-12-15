Panthers to place veteran TE Hayden Hurst on injured reserve after amnesia resulting from concussion

The decision comes just weeks after the veteran tight end’s father, Jerry Hurst, posted on social media that his son was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia following a concussion sustained on Nov. 9 against the Chicago Bears.

Shortly after his father’s concerning post, Hurst took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote that he suffered a “pretty nasty concussion” and didn’t remember up to four hours after the game.

Hurst called it a “scary situation” but added that “While it was scary, it is NOT career ending. I’m starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks!”

Hurst has been in the concussion protocol since and has not played. He had been practicing on a limited basis.

Hurst signed a three-year, $21.7 million contract with the Panthers last offseason, but has been a disappointment with only 18 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown in nine games.

The Panthers are 1-12 and out of contention for the playoffs. Carolina hosts Atlanta (6-7) on Sunday.

