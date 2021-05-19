Panel to advise if Georgia sheriff should be suspended

A federal grand jury last month indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. The indictment accuses the sheriff of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies. The indictment alleges the restraint chairs were improperly used as punishment.

Hill has said the prosecution is politically motivated. One of his lawyers, Drew Findling, has said no detainee was physically injured and called the case “nonsensical.”