Panel rejects plan to close Georgia pilot training center

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said Monday the decision by the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee is a big step toward keeping open the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah. Run by the Air National Guard, the center conducts air-to-air combat training missions for reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.

“This is a major win for the First District, our military service members, and national security," Carter, a Republican whose district includes Savannah, said in a statement.