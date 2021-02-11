Panel proposes $3,000 credit for hard-to-fill teaching posts

Teachers who agree to start work at those schools would get the money, whether they are newly graduated from college or had taught somewhere else previously. However, teachers who already work at the targeted schools would not get the money.

“This is a program that is laser-focused to try to address the need,” Belton said, noting that there were more than 3,000 unfilled teaching positions statewide.

Georgia has tried and abandoned other strategies to encourage teachers to take hard-to-fill positions. Rep Tommy Benton, a Jefferson Republican, asked why Belton was not instead offering to forgive student loan debt for teachers who commit to such schools, suggesting that might have a more persuasive effect, but Belton said legislative leaders are instead backing the tax credit.

A number of other states offer extra pay or loan repayment programs.

Georgia isn’t experiencing as severe a teacher shortage as some other states, boosted by a growing population and salaries that are high for the region. But Southern Regional Education Board President Stephen Pruitt has said it’s still a problem in the state, particularly with declining enrollments in colleges of education.

Gov. Brian Kemp is supporting a different set of proposals intended to increase the supply of teachers, including a plan that could allow retired teachers to return to work and collect both a full salary and a full pension. The return-to-work plan would not become law before 2022 at the earliest, and a similar program only had about 500 participants when it was abolished. Other parts of Kemp's plan, like encouraging more military service members to become teachers, passed the Senate Education and Youth Committee on Wednesday.

