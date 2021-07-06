Panama City Beach police search for missing 6-year-old

Police on Tuesday asked for visitors and local residents to review any photographs and videos they may have taken in the area between the Majestic Beach Resort and Boardwalk Beach Resort on Monday between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We desperately need the public’s help,” Chief J.R. Talamantez told news outlets.

“If anyone saw anything, we need to know. Our thoughts, are prayers continue to be with the family. As we know, this is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Christina Majors of Tennessee told the Panama City News Herald that she saw Enrique playing in the sand with his family Monday morning behind Pineapple Willy's restaurant.

“When we saw his picture, we knew exactly who it was,” she said. “I know we personally don’t know them, but it just breaks my heart. That’s every parent’s worst fear. I couldn’t imagine having to live that through.”