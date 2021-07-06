Panama City Beach police search for missing 6-year-old

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Panama City Beach police are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy who was last seen Monday morning at a beachfront resort.
Enrique Cortez-Dubon was last seen late Monday morning on the beach behind the Shores of Panama Resort, where his family was staying for a beach vacation. The family is from Atlanta.
Police said in a statement Tuesday that they are investigating both the possibility that the child may have drowned or was abducted, although "the evidence leads us to believe he went missing in the water." He was last seen in knee-high water and the family said he did not swim well.
He is about 3 feet tall and was was wearing a teal blue shirt and light blue shorts. He has prominent ears and a birthmark on his lower back.
Police were using helicopters and drones to search the island and also doing dive searches in the water.
Police on Tuesday asked for visitors and local residents to review any photographs and videos they may have taken in the area between the Majestic Beach Resort and Boardwalk Beach Resort on Monday between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“We desperately need the public’s help,” Chief J.R. Talamantez told news outlets.
“If anyone saw anything, we need to know. Our thoughts, are prayers continue to be with the family. As we know, this is every parent’s worst nightmare.”
Christina Majors of Tennessee told the Panama City News Herald that she saw Enrique playing in the sand with his family Monday morning behind Pineapple Willy's restaurant.
“When we saw his picture, we knew exactly who it was,” she said. “I know we personally don’t know them, but it just breaks my heart. That’s every parent’s worst fear. I couldn’t imagine having to live that through.”