Pair of endorsements adds more fuel to Georgia Senate race

Trump himself has not made an endorsement in the race. “Don’t anybody get out,” he said at an event in Cobb County on Friday, implying that having two Republicans duking it out in the Senate race would help his own reelection prospects.

On the other side of the aisle, former President Jimmy Carter, along with former first lady Rosalynn Carter, on Tuesday endorsed Democrat Raphael Warnock. Warnock, pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached, leads among Democrats but has struggled to crack into the top two in public polling, where he would be in position for a runoff spot.

That’s led to a full-court press from some Democrats to consolidate support behind Warnock with the hopes of pushing other Democrats, including Matt Lieberman, out of the race. Lieberman, an educator and son of former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, has so far refused to budge.

“During these difficult times, our nation must continue to march towards progress while holding fast to our American values of equality, justice and economic opportunity for all,” Carter said in a statement. “Reverend Warnock knows the struggles Georgians are facing in this unique crisis — families losing health care, shuttered rural hospitals and record unemployment — all in the middle of a pandemic.”

Carter is the second former president to back Warnock’s campaign, joining Barack Obama, who announced his endorsement on Friday.

Both of Georgia’s Republican-held U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs on Nov. 3. In the other race, Republican Sen. David Perdue is seeking a second term and faces Democrat Jon Ossoff.

FILE- In this June 23, 2020, file photo, Rev. Raphael G. Warnock delivers the eulogy for Rayshard Brooks' funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. A pair of new high-profile endorsements are adding fuel to an already contentious special election for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. Former Gov. Nathan Deal has endorsed Republican Rep. Doug Collins in his bid to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a fellow Republican. Former president Jimmy Carter endorsed Democrat Raphael Warnock in the race. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton