Padres try to clinch NL Wild Card Series against Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -122, Braves +102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Padres hold a 1-0 lead in the series and can advance to the NLDS with a win.

San Diego has a 93-69 record overall and a 45-36 record at home. The Padres have a 43-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta has an 89-73 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road. The Braves have gone 39-20 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Padres have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 29 doubles and 24 home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 12-for-33 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 98 RBI while hitting .247 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 17-for-42 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Chris Sale: day-to-day (back), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.