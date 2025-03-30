Padres third baseman Manny Machado leaves with right calf tightness

Georgia News
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado holds his leg after an injury while batting during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, March 29, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

46 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado left Saturday's game against Atlanta with right calf tightness following an at-bat in the fourth inning.

Machado appeared to hurt himself while swinging at a pitch from Spencer Schwellenbach. He then fouled off a pitch and hobbled out of the batter's box. He was checked by a trainer and finished the at-bat, flying out to right field.

He was replaced by Jose Iglesias in the top of the fifth.

