Padres host Atlanta Braves, look to end home losing streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -127, Padres +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres aim to end their four-game home losing streak with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

San Diego is 25-26 in home games and 49-47 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Atlanta is 51-41 overall and 22-24 on the road. The Braves have gone 34-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles and 14 home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 20 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 11-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 5-5, .235 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.