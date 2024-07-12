Georgia News

Padres host Atlanta Braves, look to end home losing streak

The San Diego Padres are looking to end their four-game home slide with a win against the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (51-41, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (49-47, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (2-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (2-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -127, Padres +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres aim to end their four-game home losing streak with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

San Diego is 25-26 in home games and 49-47 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Atlanta is 51-41 overall and 22-24 on the road. The Braves have gone 34-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles and 14 home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 20 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 11-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 5-5, .235 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Three more Georgia Bulldogs football players accused of reckless driving

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta faces criticism for social media post on Palestinian flag pins

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University’s Muslim religious life scholar resigns

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia is conducting another audit of voters’ citizenship
The Latest

Credit: Galen Rathbun/U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Wild Georgia: Boaters in state’s coastal waters need to watch for manatees
18m ago
Lemuel Penn’s slaying by Ku Klux Klan still haunts northeast Georgia
18m ago
Brandon Pfaadt outpitches Max Fried, Diamondbacks beat Braves 1-0
Featured

Credit: Rodney Ho

15 things to do this weekend: Def Leppard, comics convention, more
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 10-July 17