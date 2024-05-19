Georgia News

Padres-Braves game postponed by rain, lighting with doubleheader scheduled for Monday

A game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves has been postponed by rain and lightning
A ground crew member covers the mound before baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

A ground crew member covers the mound before baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves on Saturday night was postponed by rain and lightning.

The teams will play a split doubleheader on Monday with a 6:20 p.m. game added to the previously scheduled 12:20 p.m. game.

Officials announced about five minutes before the scheduled first pitch that the start of the game was being delayed by inclement weather in the area.

The four-game series will continue on Sunday night.

Right-hander Yu Darvish had been scheduled to start for San Diego on Saturday night, but has been pushed back to Sunday.

The Padres planned to reinstate right-hander Joe Musgrove (right elbow inflammation) from the 15-day injured list for that game. Musgrove could instead move to one of Monday's games.

The Braves have shifted Saturday night's planned starter, right-hander Bryce Elder, to Sunday night. Right-hander Reynaldo López, who had been scheduled for Sunday night, is expected to move back one day to start one game in Monday's doubleheader.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: RHP Pierce Johnson (right elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the injured list. RHP Jackson Stephens was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... C Travis d'Arnaud (head contusion) was available in an emergency situation if Saturday night's game had been played. Manager Brian Snitker says he hopes to rest d'Arnaud again Sunday. ... 3B Austin Riley (left side inflammation) was to miss his fifth straight game but said, “I feel like I'm slowly but surely getting there. ... I'm still feeling it in certain areas with certain movements.” Riley still hasn't taken batting practice.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Military aircraft fly over Truist Park before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Fans dance in the rain before a rain-delayed baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Military aircraft fly over Truist Park before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Ground crew watch weather radar before a rain-delayed baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

