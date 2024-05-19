Padres-Braves game postponed by rain, lighting with doubleheader scheduled for Monday

The four-game series will continue on Sunday night.

Right-hander Yu Darvish had been scheduled to start for San Diego on Saturday night, but has been pushed back to Sunday.

The Padres planned to reinstate right-hander Joe Musgrove (right elbow inflammation) from the 15-day injured list for that game. Musgrove could instead move to one of Monday's games.

The Braves have shifted Saturday night's planned starter, right-hander Bryce Elder, to Sunday night. Right-hander Reynaldo López, who had been scheduled for Sunday night, is expected to move back one day to start one game in Monday's doubleheader.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: RHP Pierce Johnson (right elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the injured list. RHP Jackson Stephens was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... C Travis d'Arnaud (head contusion) was available in an emergency situation if Saturday night's game had been played. Manager Brian Snitker says he hopes to rest d'Arnaud again Sunday. ... 3B Austin Riley (left side inflammation) was to miss his fifth straight game but said, “I feel like I'm slowly but surely getting there. ... I'm still feeling it in certain areas with certain movements.” Riley still hasn't taken batting practice.

