Padres begin season at home against the Braves

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres
San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (0-0); Padres: Michael King (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -128, Padres +109; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin the season at home against the Atlanta Braves.
San Diego went 93-69 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2024 season.
Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Braves averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.
INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
