Georgia News
Georgia News

Padres begin season at home against the Braves

The San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves for the season opener
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (0-0); Padres: Michael King (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -128, Padres +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin the season at home against the Atlanta Braves.

San Diego went 93-69 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2024 season.

Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Braves averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (center) and other players react as they walk on practice field during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Thursday, February 13, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

In recent days, the Braves have thinned their camp roster.

Here’s what the Braves’ batting order could look like on Opening Day

Two years ago, the Braves’ offense set records. A year ago, the lineup dealt with injuries and underperformance. What will 2025 bring? We’ll begin to find out on March 27 ....

Angels acquire right-hander Ian Anderson from Braves in trade for lefty José Suárez

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.