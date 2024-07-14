Padres and Braves meet in series rubber match

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -184, Padres +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Diego has a 50-48 record overall and a 26-27 record in home games. The Padres have gone 20-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has gone 23-25 in road games and 52-42 overall. The Braves have gone 34-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Padres are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with 14 home runs while slugging .477. Kyle Higashioka is 11-for-34 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 46 extra base hits (20 doubles and 26 home runs). Austin Riley is 10-for-35 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Braves: 5-5, .229 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.