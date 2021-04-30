Packers take Georgia CB Eric Stokes with 29th overall pick

While Alexander has emerged as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, the Packers need to give him some help. Green Bay allowed Tom Brady to throw three touchdown passes in the first 32 minutes of an NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Green Bay addressed the situation by re-signing 2017 second-round pick Kevin King, but he’s struggled with injuries throughout his career and missed five games last year.

Stokes should help in that regard.

Green Bay has nine more picks left in the draft. The Packers have the No. 62 and No. 92 overall selections on Friday. They have two picks each in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds plus one more in the seventh round.

But the Packers' top priority now involves repairing their relationship with Rodgers.

Rodgers' long-term future has been a topic of speculation ever since the Packers traded up four spots in the first round a year ago to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. His would give the Packers a potential successor on the roster if they decide they must deal Rodgers, who has three years left on his contract after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018.

The Packers are looking to take the next step after each of their last two seasons ended with NFC championship game losses.

They signed All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones to lucrative deals over the last year as they hoped to keep contending for Super Bowls.

They just need to worry about whether they can hang on to their three-time MVP quarterback.

