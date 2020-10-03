Packers place LB Kirksey, WR Lazard on injured reserve

Kirksey played all 16 games each of his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but a hamstring injury limited him to seven games in 2018 and a torn pectoral muscle caused him to play just two games last year.

Inside linebacker is one area where the Packers don't have much depth. With Kirksey hurt Sunday, the Packers inside linebacker who played the most snaps was Ty Summers, whose only previous NFL regular-season experience had come on special teams.

Lazard’s absence could leave the Packers without their top two receivers for the Falcons game. Davante Adams missed the Saints game with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Monday, though he has practiced on a limited basis all week.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin), tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), running back Tyler Ervin (wrist), outside linebackers Rashan Gary (ankle) and Za’Darius Smith (ankle), center Corey Linsley (groin) and punter JK Scott (illness) also are listed as questionable. Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) is doubtful.

Ervin was a full participant in Saturday’s practice. Clark, Deguara and Smith practiced on a limited basis. Gary, Linsley, Scott and Lewis didn’t practice.

Linsley and Scott hadn’t appeared on the Packers’ injury report before Saturday.

