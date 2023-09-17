Packers missing 3 starters on offense, including running back Aaron Jones, against Falcons

The Green Bay Packers’ offense is missing three starters, including running back Aaron Jones, against the Atlanta Falcons

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
1 hour ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — The Green Bay Packers' offense is missing three starters, including running back Aaron Jones, for Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones is listed as inactive with a hamstring injury after missing practice all week.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) also will be held out against Atlanta.

Packers linebacker Quay Walker is active after clearing concussion protocol.

The Falcons' inactives include running back Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh), a surprise since Patterson was not included on the team's injury report on Friday.

Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (foot) will miss his second straight game. Linebacker Troy Anderson (concussion) also is inactive.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Abrams supports putting Atlanta’s training center to a vote1h ago

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

UPDATE
Police: Man arrested after Sandy Springs shooting death in nightclub
2h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: An I-285 crash unlike any many have seen
6h ago

Credit: AP

Pitch in 2024 or retire? Here’s how Braves’ Charlie Morton weighs it all in his head
23m ago

Credit: AP

Pitch in 2024 or retire? Here’s how Braves’ Charlie Morton weighs it all in his head
23m ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS: Music Midtown day 2 gets some mud and plenty of Billie Eilish
16h ago
The Latest
A suburban Georgia county could seek tax increase for buses, but won't join Atlanta...
23m ago
Marlins try to sweep series against the Braves
9h ago
Dart runs for 2 TDs, throws for a third, as No. 17 Ole Miss pulls away to beat Georgia...
12h ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top