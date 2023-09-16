Packers LB Quay Walker clears concussion protocol, expected to play Sunday at Atlanta

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker has cleared concussion protocol in a move that makes him available to play Sunday in Atlanta

Georgia News
1 hour ago
X

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker has cleared concussion protocol, making him available to play Sunday in Atlanta.

The Packers announced the change in Walker's status Saturday. The 2022 first-round pick from Georgia had left the Packers' season-opening 38-20 victory at Chicago after scoring on a 37-yard interception return.

Green Bay also elevated safety Innis Gaines and running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game with the Falcons. Taylor’s elevation could provide the Packers some insurance in the event running back Aaron Jones is unable to play.

Jones hasn't practiced all week and is listed as questionable on the Packers' injury report due to a hamstring injury. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) also are questionable.

Watson didn’t play against the Bears but practiced on a limited basis Friday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

