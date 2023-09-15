Packers' Jones, Watson, Bakhtiari, Walker are all questionable for Sunday's game with Falcons

The Green Bay Packers don’t know whether they’ll have their best running back, receiver and offensive lineman available for Sunday’s game at Atlanta

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
57 minutes ago
X

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers don’t know whether they’ll have their best running back, receiver and offensive lineman available for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

Running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and linebacker Quay Walker all were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Jones and Watson are dealing with hamstring injuries. Walker is in concussion protocol. The Packers have been monitoring Bakhtiari’s workload due to his knee issues after he played 11 games last season and only one game in 2021.

Bakhtiari and Jones didn’t practice all week. Watson practiced on a limited basis Friday after sitting out the Wednesday and Thursday sessions. Walker was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday.

Bakhtiari also didn't practice at all last week but still played in the Packers' 38-20 victory at Chicago. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the 31-year-old hadn't encountered any kind of setback this week.

“I just think that’s kind of the nature of the beast, and he’ll probably be questionable all year,” LaFleur said.

The Packers won their season opener despite playing without Watson, who caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns while also running for two scores as a rookie last season. Jones had two touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving – and Walker scored on a 37-yard interception return in that game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Legendary jazz family struck with tragedy again after downtown Atlanta stabbing1h ago

Credit: John Spink

TOP LOCAL STORY
Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
1h ago

Credit: Chris Joyner

NEW DETAILS
Gang charges added for 6 suspects accused of killing woman in Gwinnett home
48m ago

Credit: AP

ONLY ON AJC
MURPHY: ‘President Romney’ might have had a ring to it after all
2h ago

Credit: AP

ONLY ON AJC
MURPHY: ‘President Romney’ might have had a ring to it after all
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

6 'Soldiers of Christ' members are in custody after a woman's body was found in a car...
30m ago
Column: Flag football at the Olympics? Stop chuckling, it might happen
1h ago
A man faced murder charges after deputies killed his cousin in a drug raid. A jury...
1h ago
Featured

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
5h ago
60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
12h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top