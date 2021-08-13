Package sorting firm plans $59M Georgia office, hiring 500

Sinclair declined to say how much new workers would earn, only describing pay as “competitive.”

Business group leaders said supply chain and logistics are growing industries in metro Atlanta.

Alison Wentley, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said she couldn’t say how much incentives would be worth to Vanderlande because the state has not yet signed a final agreement.

Vanderlande could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $750 per job from state income taxes, up to $1.88 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year.