Pache in Braves lineup with Duvall out, LA's Pederson at DH

Duvall, who started in left field in each of Atlanta's first six playoff games, came out of Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He got hurt when fouling off a pitch in the second inning of the Braves' 5-1 win. He was replaced on the roster Tuesday by infielder Johan Camargo.

Dodgers designated hitter Joc Pederson was back in the lineup against rookie right-hander Ian Anderson after not starting against a lefty in the series opener. AJ Pollock returned to left field after being the Game 1 designated hitter. Chris Taylor went from left to second base for Kiké Hernández, who homered Monday in his first start this postseason.