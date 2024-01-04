Pacers play the Hawks on 5-game win streak

The Pacers are 16-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 57.1 points in the paint led by Myles Turner averaging 8.2.

The Hawks are 9-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 3.3.

The Pacers are shooting 50.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 50.1% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 10.7 per game the Pacers give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 157-152 on Nov. 22, with Tyrese Haliburton scoring 37 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 24.8 points and 12.6 assists for the Pacers. Turner is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Trae Young is averaging 28.2 points, 11.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 124.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 123.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Andrew Nembhard: out (back).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.