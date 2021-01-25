Pablo Sandoval agrees to minor league deal with Braves

Sandoval would receive a $1 million, one-year contract if he is added to the team's 40-man roster under a deal the Braves confirmed Monday.

The 34-year-old Sandoval hit .214 in 84 at-bats with the Braves and San Francisco Giants in 2020. He had no hits in two at-bats with Atlanta but was kept on the team's postseason roster, and he had no hits in four plate appearances.