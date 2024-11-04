Georgia News

Ozuna's $16 million option exercised by Braves, who turn down Jackson and d'Arnaud

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna’s $16 million option for 2025 has been exercised by the Atlanta Braves, who have declined options on right-hander Luke Jackson and catcher Travis d’Arnaud
1 hour ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna’s $16 million option for 2025 was exercised on Monday by the Atlanta Braves, who declined options on right-hander Luke Jackson and catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Ozuna, who turns 34 on Nov. 12, was picked for his third All-Star team this year, hitting .302 with 39 homers and 104 RBIs. The option raises the value of his contract to $80 million over five seasons.

Jackson's option was for $7 million with a $2 million buyout, and d'Arnaud's option was for $8 million with no buyout.

Jackson spent 2017-21 with the Braves, moved to San Francisco after missing the 2022 season because of Tommy John surgery and was reacquired by Atlanta on July 29. The 33-year-old had a 4.50 ERA in 16 relief appearances and a 5.09 ERA in 52 games overall this year.

D’Arnaud, 35, hit .238 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 307 at-bats.

Atlanta also activated outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., left-handers Ray Kerr and Angel Perdomo, and right-handers Spencer Strider and Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day injured list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A rundown of the decisions the Braves must make by Monday
Placeholder Image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Why the Braves declined Travis d’Arnaud’s option, making him a free agent 2h ago
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves exercise option on Marcell Ozuna, who returns for 2025
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Marcell Ozuna is a Silver Slugger finalist
The Latest
Investigators charge 4 more South Carolina men in fatal Georgia high school party...17m ago
Kirk Cousins leads a massive turnaround in Atlanta, now he's got to finish strong57m ago
Georgia high court says absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day, even in county...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

TNS

LIVE UPDATES
Vance closes out 2024 campaign visits to Georgia: Live updates
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone
Jacksonville officials to release bodycam videos from Georgia-Florida game