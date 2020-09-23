Ozuna, Braves beat Miami, clinch 3rd straight NL East title

Miami remained in position to earn its first playoff berth since winning the 2003 World Series.

Ozuna hit a first-inning homer off José Ureña (0-3), who allowed four runs in six innings. Ozzie Albies homered in the second, and Ozuna added a two-run double in the fifth and drove in Freeman with a 450-foot homer to center field in the eighth.

Starling Marte led off the sixth with a homer off Josh Tomlin.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Sean Rodriguez, who was designated for assignment on Sunday, has cleared waivers and reported to the alternate training site in Jupiter.

Braves: Wilson is the 13th starting pitcher for Atlanta this season. He was recalled on Monday when LHP Cole Hamels was shut down with left shoulder fatigue after making only one start.

LOW-KEY CELEBRATION

Snitker said the Braves were prepared for a low-key celebration, due to social distancing rules in the pandemic. He said Major League Baseball “pretty much restricted all that” due to space constraints in the clubhouse.

“I think we go in and air high-five to everybody,” Snitker said.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez will look for his second win over the Braves in about two weeks on Wednesday night. He allowed only three hits in six innings in an 8-0 win at Atlanta on Sept. 8.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (7-0, 1.96) will try to strengthen his Cy Young Award candidacy. Fried has allowed 12 runs in his 10 starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Braves' starting pitcher Bryse Wilson delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna sports a shirt commemorating the 29 runs they scored against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 9, 2020, as he prepares to play the Marlins again on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson, right, and Miguel Rojas, left, talk in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, center, and Adam Duvall, right, celebrate with Travis d'Arnaud, left, after scoring on a double hit by teammate Marcell Ozuna in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., strikes out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson