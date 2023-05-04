Ozuna, Acuña Jr. power Braves to 6-3 win over Marlins

Jorge Soler, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, gave Miami a 2-1 lead in the first with his sixth home run of the season. It also scored Jon Berti, who had a leadoff single and stole his fifth base.

But the Braves retook the lead in the second on an RBI single by Acuña, who stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Nick Fortes.

Ozuna drilled a 1-0 pitch from Jesús Luzardo (2-2) to left-center in the fourth to make it 4-2. It was Ozuna's fifth homer of the season and came one day after he hit a grand slam and a solo home run.

Soler made it 4-3 with an RBI double in the fifth. He singled in the seventh off Michael Tonkin, who combined with Nick Anderson for two scoreless relief innings.

The Braves forced three Miami errors on Thursday.

Luzardo allowed six hits, four runs — three earned — walked three, including an intentional pass to Acuña, and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings.

TOUGH COMPETITION

The Marlins are 3-11 against the Mets and Braves this season and 13-5 vs. the rest of the league. After a three-game series at Atlanta in late June, the Marlins will not face either team until a September homestand in which they'll face Atlanta and New York in back-to-back series.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said CF Michael Harris II is sore after landing awkwardly on his right leg during Wednesday's game, but isn't expected to go on the injured list. Harris was given the day off Thursday, but was available.

ROSTER MOVES

The Marlins selected the contract of RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated LHP Devin Smeltzer for assignment.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (2-0) will start Friday against Baltimore after getting an extra day of rest.

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (2-2) will start Friday in the first of a three-game road series against Chicago.

