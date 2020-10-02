Oversized envelopes delay mail ballots in one Georgia county

Gwinnett County, a heavily populated area northeast of Atlanta, is using larger envelopes after a settlement in federal court earlier this year required larger font and clearer instructions, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The settlement was reached in response to a lawsuit over the county's comparatively high rate of absentee ballot rejections last election cycle.

The lawsuit, filed by groups including the Democratic Party of Georgia, in part challenged ballot envelopes that contained small print in order to accommodate instructions in both English and Spanish. The county is the only one in Georgia required to print election materials in both languages under federal law because of its large Spanish-speaking population.